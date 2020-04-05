Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched designers’ jewellery to wear a necklace made by his little son, Taimur.

Saturday, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta. And the innovative homemade accessory is created by none other than the three-year-old Taimur.

Flaunting the jewellery, Kareena wrote: “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan.”

And Taimur’s creativity has left netizens amused.

A user commented: “Adorable.”

Another one commented: ” So talented.”

On the film front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’

IANS.