Mumbai: As the year draws to a close, Hindi film stars have already set in the festive mood with their vacations abroad. On Sunday, star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from her vacation on her social media

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared several pictures from her vacations as she prepares to ring in Christmas. The pictures feature her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and her elder son Taimur.

One of the pictures shows Taimur standing in front of a huge Christmas tree.

Earlier, the actress, who belongs to the first film dynasty of Bollywood, and has seen what works and what doesn’t at the box-office, shared her insights on what makes a movie truly successful in today’s cinematic landscape.

The actress said that the only successful formula for a film to work is that it has to create magic, as she said, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success”.

Kareena’s words capture the heart of Hindi film industry’s storytelling tradition where films are not just entertainment but transformative experiences that resonate long after the credits roll. The actress also took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from her visit to the Red Sea Film Festival.