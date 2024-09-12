Mumbai: Actress Karishma Tanna channelled her inner “desi girl” as she struck a pose in a lavender-hued saree.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures of herself in a lavender-shaded saree with a white scalloped lace border and white detailing on the nine-yard-wonder. She completed her look with diamond studs and a bracelet.

For her hair, she chose a neat bun with flowers in her hair and went for a soft look with nude make-up.

For the caption, Karishma wrote: “Saree feels.”

Last month, Karishma went on a vacation to Mykonos to celebrate her husband Varun Bangera’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma shared a string of romantic pictures with Varun on August 28.

Karishma wrote: “To My Dearest Husband, Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Every day with you is a beautiful adventure, and I’m so grateful to have you by my side. Your kindness, strength, and sense of humor make every moment better, and I feel incredibly blessed to call you mine.”

“Today, I celebrate you-your warmth, your laughter, and the wonderful person you are. May this year bring you as much joy as you’ve brought into my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, filled with love, laughter, and awesome memories.. I love you @varun_bangera… Love K”.

Tanna married Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun February 5, 2022.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, where she played the role of journalist Jagruti Pathak in the crime series. The series was based on former crime reporter Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”.

Apart from Karishma Tanna, the series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in pivotal roles.