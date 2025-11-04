New Delhi: Hindi film actor Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Naagzilla, the makers said Tuesday.

Billed as a one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy, Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of the Fukrey franchise from a script written by Gautam Mehra.

Mahaveer Jain Films, which is producing the project along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, shared a video from the first day of the shooting on its official Instagram page.

“We’re not just rolling…we’re slithering into the world of #Naagzilla! Day 1 was filled with laughter, blessings, positivity and too much! In cinemas 14th August, 2026,” read the caption in the post.

The movie, which was announced in April, is produced by Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Sujit Jain, and Lamba.

Aaryan was last seen in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and also Chandu Champion, for which he won the Filmfare award.

Aaryan will next feature in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday. The film, which will be released in theatres December 25, is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

He will also star in a project from filmmaker Anurag Basu and co-starring Sreeleela.