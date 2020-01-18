Mumbai: Nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has never shied away from calling himself a self-confessed mumma’s boy. He is often spotted with his parents on family outings and parties.

On his mother birthday, Kartik celebrated by visiting a temple in Mumbai with family. The actor also gifted his mother a Mini Cooper convertible car, which the actor’s mother wanted for a long time.

On his mother’s birthday this year, Kartik Aaryan gifted her mother a Mini Cooper convertible car which costs around Rs 43.39 lakh. According to an entertainment portal the Love Aaj Kal actor surprised his mother with the car she had once mentioned a few years ago when Kartik was not an established actor in Bollywood.

The actor not only gifted the car to his mom, but also took her for a ride. The mother-son duo looked quite happy roaming on the road of Mumbai in the car.

Kartik Aaryan’s fan clubs shared several pictures of the actor driving the car while his mother sits next to him.

On his mother’s birthday, Kartik took to social media to share a throwback picture of her with him. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist. Love you Mummy (sic).”

On the work front, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s new film Love Aaj Kal was released today. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is the sequel of the director’s 2009 film. He is seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the film.