New Delhi: The moment actress Katrina Kaif shared her first pictures of 2020 on the social media it immediately went viral with the netizens wanting more pictures of her. Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming smile seems to have blown over her fans.

In the photograph, Katrina looks gorgeous in an embroidered pastel blue lehenga, which she has paired with a ‘dupatta’ made out of net. However, it is very hard to decide if the picture or the caption has attracted more attention. Katrina wrote: “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B65soTSB6Ai/

It should be stated here that Katrina had also wished her fans in Christmas. She had posted a poster for her fans from the upcoming blockbuster Sooryavanshi. The movie has been directed by Rohit Shetty and features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie is based on a super cop and his actions. It is part of the Singham franchiese.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. The actress, who has previously worked with Salman Khan in a number of films among which are Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tiger Zinda Hai, played his love interest in the film. She will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release March 27.

PNN & Agencies