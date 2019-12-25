Telkoi: There are several hundred children below 12 years of age, who should be in the schools are toiling hard in Keonjhar district, for their livelihood.

Munda Sahi of Khuntapada under Telkoi block in Keonjhar district is a non-descript village where a 12-year-old boy is labouriously kneading clay with his bare feet.

It was about 10am when he should have been in schools. Out of curiosity, this reporter walked up to the boy.

Seeing him, the boy took a break and stared at him, with fear and suspicion on his face.

Introducing himself as a journalist, the reporter said he was at his place to help him and started a friendly discussion with Trilochan. The reporter asked him where his family resides and why he had not gone to school.

“Sir, I am Trilochan Munda. I am 13-year-old. I have lost my parents long ago. My other three siblings have been married and are residing in other villages,” he said.

“As I am alone and there is none to look after me, I stopped going to school after Class VII. Sir, I want to continue my studies. But I cannot,” he added all in a broken words.

“We used to have a ration card. But this card was lost somewhere. I am worried about my future,” he sobbed.

When asked why he had been kneading clay, he said, “Sir, I have no money to get my house repaired. So I am repairing my own house.”

Promising Trilochan all possible help, this correspondent left the village with a heavy heart.

When contacted Telkoi supply officer in connection with Trilochan’s lost ration card, the officer said he would provide all possible help to Trilochan if he visits his office.

Similarly, after learning all about Trilochan, Telkoi block development officer Dillip Kumar Bara said he would meet Trilochan personally in a day or two and resolve all his problems.

PNN