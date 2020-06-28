Going out with friends, enjoying social life, eating out, all of a sudden has become a dream for everyone due to the COVID-19. While going out is not an option anymore, ordering food online is something that can still be done.

Government has allowed some restaurants to function, deliver food. There are apps like Swiggy and Zomato that are delivering food online.

You can go ahead and order food online but have to follow a few guidelines:

There have been cases in many cities in which the delivery boy itself has turned out to be Corona positive. In such a situation, it is important to take care while ordering food to avoid danger of any kind of infection.

Maintain social distancing from the delivery boy and sanitize the parcel immediately. Whenever we take the food out of the packet, immediately cook it at a high temperature, to avoid infection.

By taking care of these small things one can avoid infection.

You should be fully informed whether the kitchen of the restaurant you are ordering food from is being sanitised properly. Also, it is very important for you to find out whether the temperature of cook and waiter is being tested in that restaurant.

Dispose the wrapper in the trash well after opening the packet, along with social distancing and sanitizing the parcels from the delivery boy, so that they do not come directly in contact with anyone.

Receive the food outside the house. Before coming in contact with the delivery boy, wear masks and gloves.

Remember always hold the food only through polythene. Keep in mind that the delivery boy should masks and gloves. If he does not follow the rules then do not accept delivery.

Amid this one should always avoid giving notes to avoid infection. Use the online mode of payment. Nowadays, many apps are available in mobile. So avoid paying by note or swipe machine.