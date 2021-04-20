New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

He had Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an “emergency”.

Kejriwal also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

“Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,” the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi government had Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure “rational” use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

An order issued by the Health Department said the ‘Oxygen Audit Committee’ will identify areas of wasteful consumption.

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it said.

