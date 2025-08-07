Bhubaneswar: Anguished over the death of another woman by self-immolation in Odisha, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik Thursday termed it as a ‘terrible neglect’ by the state BJP government.

Patnaik made the remark while referring to a female college student who died after she allegedly immolated herself at her house in Kendrapara district Wednesday following her former boyfriend’s threat to upload her intimate photographs on social media.

The woman’s father claimed that his daughter took the extreme step after police refused to accept their FIR around six months ago, and instead asked them to block the ex-boyfriend’s phone number.

Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said he will personally probe the allegation.

In a social media post, the former CM said: “Deeply saddened and anguished to know that a girl from Pattamundai, Kendrapara, set herself on fire in desperation after her pleas for justice fell on deaf ears yet again. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in the hour grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

“It pains to know that within a month, three young girls have lost their lives in very similar circumstances. Each fatal flame that consumed these innocent lives indicates a disturbing pattern in #Odisha,” he added.

“Three daughters of our soil died in broad daylight because the apathetic administration failed to hear their screams at every turn. Not to mention many more such heinous crimes against women being reported across the state, almost daily,” he pointed out.

Patnaik also asked how many more funeral pyres must be lit before the state BJP government wakes up.

“How many more mothers must hold the ashes of their daughters before the BJP government acts? It is a terrible neglect by the state BJP government,” Patnaik questioned the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha.

PTI