Bhubaneswar: Kendrapara district reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, collector Samarth Verma said.

The fresh cases have taken the district’s tally from nine to 22 and state’s tally from 611 to 624.

Verma also informed that all those who tested positive for the virus are Surat returnees and are living in Quarantine centres in Mahakalpara, Kendrapara and Kanika blocks.

Verma further added that none of the patients interacted with public and all of them have been shifted to hospital.