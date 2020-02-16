Mahakalpada: A woman attempted to commit suicide by putting herself on fire in Chedakani village under Barakanda panchayats under Mahakalpada police limits in Kendrapara district Sunday morning. The victim has been identified as Urmila, wife of Bipin Sahu. She was first taken to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later during the day was transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as her condition turned critical.

According to the police, Urimila poured kerosene on her and set herself on fire due to a family feud. She sustained severe injuries by the time family members doused the fire.

Police have launched a probe into the matter. They have visited Urmila’s in-laws house and have questioned the family members.

PNN