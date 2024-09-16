Keonjhar: Odia Asmita (pride) seems to have taken a beating in mineral-rich Keonjhar as non-Odia mining mafia and miners continue their nefarious activities unhindered in the district, a report stated. During his first visit to the district after assuming charge as Chief Minister of the BJP-led state government, Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also an MLA from the district, announced to launch of a crackdown against mineral smuggling, and initiated stringent action against outside (nonOdia) mineral traders.

He had stated that action would be taken against non-Odia miners for smuggling minerals and other illegalities in mining operations in Keonjhar district. They will be rounded up and put behind bars – from Keonjhar to Jharpada jail in BhubaneswarMajhi had said. The CM’s resolve was welcomed by the residents of the district wholeheartedly. This was because it kindled a hope in them that Odia Asmita will be protected in the district after the BJP governments came to power both at the Center and the state. Also it will be in line with the Odia Asmita pre-poll plank which helped the saffron party ride to power in the state. However, even three months after the BJP government assumed power in the state, the promises made by the CM has yet to meet reality. This has sparked resentment among the residents. While Opposition leaders and activists have become vocal about with their criticism over the inaction, workers and leaders of the saffron party are maintaining a dubious silence. This in the backdrop of the relentless criticism made against the previous government by the same BJP leaders and workers over the mining scam. Majhi, after becoming the chief minister, had spoken about mining corruption and mafia menace in Keonjhar district.

Subsequently, the CM’s statement became a subject of discussion across the country and the state government’s action was keenly watched. However, to everyone’s disappointment, the government is yet to initiate any visible steps in that direction. “Nevertheless, the people of Keonjhar district have not given up all their hopes in the Majhi government. They are eagerly waiting for the day action begins against the mining mafia, and see the accused packed behind bars – from Jharpada Jail to Keonjhar jail,” said state Congress OBC Cell vice president and senior local leader Gurbax Singh Ahluwalia. The Shah Commission paid a visit to the state and asked the government to collect fines from mine owners for illegal mining transactions. However, it was alleged that in a subsequent period, no action was taken for the realisation of the penalty from the illegal miners, and no steps were initiated to confiscate their properties.

Significantly, it is now alleged that the loot of mineral resources is going on more than ever before. Illegal miners have been evading huge taxes by declaring ‘high grade’ iron ore as ‘low grade’ and transporting iron ore lumps with the permit of iron fines. The unscrupulous miners and agents are also manipulating in overloading of vehicles and the quantity of iron ores. They are also transporting iron ores more than once using the same transit pass. The mining department often conducts raids on receipt of complaints, but its failure to carry out further probe and follow-up action against the guilty has only encouraged the wrongdoers to continue smuggling minerals with impunity, it is alleged.

As a result, such illegal business is thriving as before. Mineral transportation through rail routes has its pitfalls as the railways lack an established system to check such illegalities. This has raised many eyebrows. To bring transparency in mining transactions, the state government introduced some restrictions on issuing commercial certificates. Former MLA Subarna Naik said as a result of the restrictions, people, or organizations, previously involved in illegal transactions regrouped again and started trading using alibis and changing names of the organizations. In 2012, the owner of a monopolistic mining company was arrested in connection with a shootout that took place at Rungta Mines in Jajang. However, he was back in operation once he was released from jail on bail. He was later detained under the National Security Act (NSA), while many cases were pending against him. Owing to this, he left the mining area for many years and hid in the Capital City.

However, what has surprised many is that soon after the new government took charge, he got a NoC for his business which helped him expand his operations by establishing his monopoly over railway loading and transportation work in Nayagarh, Bansapani and Jurudi railway sidings. He has a fleet of trucks to transport ore, while truck owners who make a living out of transporting ore are on the verge of bankruptcy. This has sparked unrest in the mining areas. “Illegal mining will increase if tainted businessmen or organizations are allowed to carry out mining operations once again. The Majhi government will earn a bad name in the district if it does not put curbs on it,” said Champua Congress leader Binod Bihari Naik.