Keonjhar: At a time when bat population across the world is dwindling due to emerging environmental hazards, locals of a sleepy village in Ghatagaon block of this district have taken it upon themselves to protect the flying mammals, according to a report.

Balabhadrapur village, widely known for its craftsmanship in terracotta ware, has recently gained attention for becoming a safe haven for thousands of bats.

For years, these nocturnal animals have made their homes in the trees, especially tamarind and other native species in the village.

The efforts of the villagers have earned wide applause from several quarters. During the day, the bats hang silently from trees and by evening they take to the skies in search of food, returning by dawn. Their return is marked by soft, chirping sounds that villagers say have become part of their daily lives.

The sight of hundreds of bats roosting creates a unique natural ambience, drawing visitors’ attention. Locals say the bats have never caused any harm or any problem for the villagers.

The village community not only refrains from doing any harm to them but also ensures their protection from poachers. During summer, when temperatures soar, villagers grow concerned about heatstroke risks for the bats.

Hundreds die each year due to extreme heat. When heatwaves strike, Forest and Fire Services department officials sometimes assist the villagers with water-spraying operations to help cool the bats.

Amid the broader crisis of biodiversity loss driven by climate change, villagers see their bats as a symbol of resilience. Residents have called on the Forest Department to implement dedicated conservation measures and offer formal support for their efforts.

“There aren’t enough trees here for birds and animals to thrive,” said Amarendra Sahu, a local resident. “If we plant more saplings, create water sources and post guards for their protection, it will not only help the bats survive here but also attract more tourists.”

Chaturbhuja Rana, an experienced terracotta artisan, recalled seeing bats in tamarind trees since his childhood. “They’ve always been here for a long time,” he said. “But the threat of heatstroke during summer is a concern,” he added.

Ghatagaon forest range officer Saroj Kumar Mishra acknowledged the villagers’ efforts. “It’s encouraging to see a community so invested in wildlife conservation. Thanks to intermittent rains that have prevented heatstroke incidents so far.

But when needed, water-spraying is arranged.” Balabhadrapur’s transformation from a terracotta village to a sanctuary for bats is not just a local success story — it’s a model of grassroots conservation.

PNN