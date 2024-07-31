Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday said the body of one of the two missing persons from the state has been found in landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala.

Two doctors from Odisha, Bishnu Prasad Chinara and Swadhin Panda, had been missing since the landslide hit the southern state Tuesday.

Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “The body belongs to Chinara. After formalities, arrangements will be made to bring the body to Odisha.”

Pujari said Chinara’s wife Priyadarshini Pal and nursing teacher Sikruti Mohapatra sustained injuries in the landslide and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. He added that Chinara and his wife hailed from Choudwar Housing Board Colony in Cuttack.

“I pray before Lord Jagannath that Panda and the two injured women return to the state soon,” Pujari said, adding that the state government is in contact with their counterparts in Kerala for more information.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner is also in touch with the disaster management authority of Kerala. “We have contacted Odia officers there. Many people are still trapped under debris as armed forces continue rescue operations,” he said.

Pujari said the state government and the district administration have reached out to the families and are providing updates on the situation.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief upon receiving the news that Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinara’s body has been recovered,” the CMO said in a statement, adding that Majhi has conveyed his condolences to the family. The Chief Minister has also directed the SRC to stay in touch with the Kerala government.

PTI