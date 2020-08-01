Bhubaneswar: Five different types of COVID-19 virus strains have been detected in Odisha, officials of RMRC and ILS revealed this at a press meet here Saturday.

They informed that the identified viruses are 19A, 19B, 20A, 20B and 20C.

This breakthrough will go a long way in tackling the pandemic situation, they informed.

A study was carried out on the migrant labourers returned to 18 districts from 13 states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. 225 samples were collected for the research.

With the completion of genomic study of the samples, these five types of COVID strains were detected.

They further said that the detection of viruses will help doctors administer vaccine. However, it is yet to be found out if a single vaccine will be administered for all types of viruses or five different types of vaccines will be required for these viruses.

Another study of the samples collected after July will be started soon, it was learnt.

