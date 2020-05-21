Cuttack: The government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Khapuria here has developed an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser as part of its effort to fight the novel coronavirus.

The institute had earlier developed a mobile swab sample collecting machine, two robots to assist health staff in attending Covid-19 patients and a sanitisation tunnel to keep the deadly virus at bay.

Institute sources said an ultrasonic sensor has been fitted with the sanitiser dispenser which will allow the later to spray alcohol-based sanitiser automatically when somebody puts hands under its nozzle.

“The dispenser can spray around 5 ml sanitiser in three seconds. It has its own sanitiser storage facility. The dispenser can be made available to people at an affordable price. It can be easily installed at offices and shops,” said Khapuria ITI principal Hrusikesh Mohanty.

It is worth mentioning here that some lecturers of Khapuria ITI had developed two robots with technical assistance from SakRobotix Lab. Both the robots are of three-ft height and could carry food, water and medicines weighing around 20 kg on their trays. The robots would move through their wheels and help the nurses and health staff in attending the Covid-19 patients.

Both the robots have wireless communication protocol system and doctors can keep tab on the patients through the robots.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated Khapuria ITI’s efforts to develop the robots which would assist health staff in treating Covid-19 patients.