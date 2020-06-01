Khurda: In order to facilitate good governance and for quick disposal of public grievances, Khurda district administration launched a web portal for its denizens Monday. The residents of the district can post their complaints and grievances online. They will not have to queue up outside the district administration offices anymore, District Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout informed Monday.

Keeping in mind, the ongoing crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the decision to launch the online portal has been taken. This will help maintain social distancing also.

The web portal was launched Monday. “We have connected the web portal with 209 different governmental organisations and departments in the district. Public grievances were not being addressed to for the past couple of months due to lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Now with the launch of the portal all grievances will be sorted online,” said Rout

Complainants will receive SMSs regarding the status of their grievance on their cell phones. There will be updates on a regular basis, informed Rout.

PNN