Bhubaneswar: KIIT DU has been ranked 5th in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Global Rankings 2025, making it the highest-ranked university in India at this position.

The university has been recognised for its impact across three key criteria- its efforts in reducing inequality (SDG 10) and for its commitment to peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG-16) and affordable clean energy (SDG-7).

Additionally, it has been ranked third in India for ensuring quality education (SDG-4). KIIT-DU has been a consistent participant in this initiative, and its position has steadily improved each year due to its strong performance.

Overall, KIIT University stood fifth among all Indian universities in the Impact Rankings.

Globally, it was placed in the 101 cohort in this year’s rankings, which evaluate institutions based on their contributions towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Over 2,400 universities from 130 countries participated in the ranking this year.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta lauded the impressive rankings.

He said, “Although KIIT has a very humble beginning, it has created its space globally in all accreditations and rankings, and it has now achieved a status comparable to the finest universities globally.

In India, it has made a significant impact as a leading university.”

KIIT’s consistent success in these rankings demonstrates its commitment to excellence in continuous learning, sustainability, inclusion and global cooperation,” he added.

