Bhubaneswar: KIIT International School’s Special Education Needs (SEN) Globe, in collaboration with the Zain Foundation’s PECS Café, marked the culmination of Autism Awareness Month with an inclusive and heartwarming culinary event Wednesday.

Around 200 children on the autism spectrum participated by preparing and selling dishes on the school campus, engaging directly with KIIT students. The initiative aimed to promote awareness, acceptance, and inclusion while showcasing the talents of children with autism.

KIIT International School chairperson MonaLisa Bal said the event reflects the school’s commitment to inclusive education. “We strive to create a space where every child is seen, valued, and celebrated,” she added.

Zain Foundation Trust chief trustee Gargi Bhattacharya noted that KIIT International is the only school in Odisha that is currently integrating autistic children into its mainstream primary curriculum.

She thanked the school for its support and highlighted the importance of continued community efforts. Since 2015, the Zain Foundation Trust has championed autism advocacy through workshops, rallies, and inclusive initiatives.

Its PECS Café uses the globally recognised Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) to empower individuals with autism, including in workplace settings. The event reinforced both institutions’ shared vision of building an inclusive society that offers meaningful opportunities and support for individuals on the spectrum.

