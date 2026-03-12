Bhubaneswar: The 61st edition of Femina Miss India Grand Finale will be hosted at KIIT Deemed to be University in April, marking a first for both the institution and Odisha.

KIIT will become the first university in India to host the prestigious beauty pageant, which will also be organised in eastern India for the first time.

The decision was formalised through the signing of an MoU between KIIT and the Femina Miss India Organisation in Mumbai Wednesday.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai in the presence of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.

The signatories included VC Saranjit Singh, Director General of the KIIT School of Architecture, SS Ray and Rohit Gopakumar, whose organisation conducts the Femina Miss India pageant.

Speaking on the occasion, Achyuta Samanta said hosting such a prestigious national event is a matter of pride and honour for KIIT, KISS and the people of Odisha.