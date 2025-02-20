Bhubaneswar: Amid ongoing outrage over the death of a third-year KIIT University student and subsequent action against protesting students from Nepal, Commissionerate Police-Bhubaneswar arrested five more individuals Thursday, including four bouncers and one assistant field officer.

Further details awaited.

It can be mentioned here that a 20-year-old Nepali student at KIIT allegedly died by suic*de in her hostel. The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year BTech student.

Lamsal’s cousin filed a complaint at the Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that she hanged herself in her hostel room Sunday. He claimed that a boy student at the university had been blackmailing his sister, which he believed led to her suic*de. Later in the day, police arrested Advik Srivastava, identified as Lamsal’s “ex-boyfriend.”

The student’s death triggered tension on campus. As the situation escalated, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students. However, the university later issued an appeal urging them to return.

PNN & Agencies