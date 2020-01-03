Mathuranagari: Even as the world-famous 11-day long Dhanu Yatra continues at Bargarh town with Maharaj Kansa symbolically taking over the administration, the King has penalised many for biking without helmets during his nagar parikrama.

On the second day Wednesday, Maharaj Kansa visited the town along with his minister, general and other courtiers on elephants, camels and horses. He did not spare any of his subjects for any sort of traffic violation, immediately ordered his courtiers to present before him a biker who was driving without a helmet, sources said.

Maharaj Kansa also gifted a rose and appreciated another woman for wearing a helmet, who was riding a scooter along with her child. He warned many of the wrongdoers and punished them with sit-ups.

Moreover, Maharaj Kansa got down on the way from his elephant and visited a nearby government bus stand. He entered into a city bus that was parking there in order to get direct feedback on bus services.

After getting information from users that, the bus stand has poor sanitation and lacks in basic facilities like toilets and drinking water; he expressed dissatisfaction over the apathetic attitude of the officials.

However, District Transport Manager (DTM) Bibhu Samantray faced the wrath of Maharaj Kansa for his gross mismanagement in the government bus stand. Samantray was asked to see that no bus-driver drives drunken or without wearing the seat-belt.

It is considered to be the biggest open-air theatre in the world that finds a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records, with entire Bargarh town decked up as Mathura and every resident of the town being considered as subjects of the demon-king Kansa.

During the yatra, the district headquarters of Bargarh turns into a virtual Mathuranagari of the mythology with Kansa ruling the roost. Dressed up in regalia attire he moves around Bargarh town on a caparisoned elephant, giving orders and pulling up errant officials.