It is recommended to store grains and pulses in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. But, despite all the efforts and precautions, crawling insects can be seen in it. In the rainy season, insects get trapped in the rice due to moisture.

Because of that, they does not feel like having the rice. Even if you want to clean it, time is wasted too much.

You can follow the suggested tips to get rid of this problem:

Match box: To protect the rice from insects, keep a box full of matches near the rice box. It contains sulfur which helps in protecting the rice from insects. Not only for rice, but you can also adopt this method to protect other types of grains from insects.

Cloves: To protect rice from insects, you can take the help of cloves. For this, keep 10-15 cloves in the box of rice. It will have two benefits, if insects are found in rice, then it will remove them and if there is no worm in rice, then clove will also help in protecting rice from insects.

Neem leaves: To protect rice from insects, put 10-15 bay leaves in the rice box. One can also take the help of neem leaves for it. Both prevent insects from entering the rice. Store rice in an air tight container for better results.