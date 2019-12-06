Baripada: In a fresh of medical negligence, a female employee attached to the hospital kitchen was seen administering injection to a patient admitted to Baripada based Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident took place Wednesday but it came to the fore recently after the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to a source, the attendant of a patient admitted to the male medicine ward in the hospital had requested an on-duty nurse to administer an injection to the patient. That said, a short while later, the employee attached to the kitchen came and administered the injection.

A person had recorded the episode in his mobile phone which later went viral.

When contacted, PRMMCH superintendent Dr BN Mohapatra said he was aware of the incident and would take steps following an investigation.

