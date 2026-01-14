Rajkot: KL Rahul hit a combative 112 to lead India to a competitive 284 for seven in the second ODI against New Zealand on a slow pitch, Wednesday.

Invited to bat, India were off to a confident start with Rohit Sharma (24) and skipper Shubhman Gil (56) adding 70 runs for the first wicket but Kiwi spinners snatched the momentum with disciplined bowling in middle overs.

Virat Kohli (23), Ravindra Jadeja (27) got starts but could not convert them into big knocks. Nitish Kumar Reddy hit a 21-ball 20.

India is leading the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

India: 284 for 7 in 50 overs. (KL Rahul 112 not out, S Gill 56; Kristian Clarke 3/56).

PTI