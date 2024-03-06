Jajpur: Even though the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is making all-out efforts to win the upcoming elections in Jajpur district, especially Korei Assembly segment, the recent crossover by former Bari MLA Debasis Nayak to BJP and possibility of defection by some other leaders have become a cause of concern for the regional party.

The party has started preparing for Assembly elections after the panchayat elections got over in Jajpur district. BJD leaders are leaving no stone unturned to quell any form of dissidence and rebellion that might crop up like the one that occurred during panchayat polls.

However, Debasis Nayak defecting to BJP has raised the political temperature in Jajpur district. After Bari, all eyes are now on Korei Assembly segment, a crucial constituency in the district. This constituency has hit the headlines after Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das aka Bobby announced that development of Korei is his responsibility. Bobby, who is also the organisational secretary of BJD, made this announcement while attending a felicitation programme at Malaanandpur Square, February 25.

This one-liner by Bobby sparked concern among the party workers and ticket aspirants for Korei seat. Chatters were abuzz that the ruling party might give the ticket to Das and field him from Korei constituency. Speculations are rife that a new political equation might be formed for Korei and Jajpur Assembly seats. Meanwhile, BJP has been holding merger meetings at various places in the district after the panchayat elections. The saffron party’s rise in strength after the panchayat elections has encouraged the aspirants, party workers and leaders.

On the other hand, the ruling BJD is also pulling out all the stops to prevent the BJP from gaining further strength. It is trying to create a political environment so that the saffron camp does not become an alternative for the rebels.

On the other hand, ticket aspirants from BJP Biswajit Nayak and Alexander Das are taking every step to exhibit the strength of the saffron party.

Recently, Das had conducted a meeting in Vyasanagar which was attended by over 5,000 people. The show of strength by BJP has concerned the BJD. The ruling party has realised that BJP is not that weak like Congress. The ruling party has launched a covert war against the BJP and trying to scuttle its forward march. The state government declaring Panikoili as a notified area council (NAC) is one such move by BJD to stop the forward march of the saffron party.

Bobby’s ‘excessive concern’ for Korei has concerned the incumbent MLA Ashok Bal, former MLA-cum-Mo College chairperson Akash Dasnayak and former Vyasanagar Municipality chairperson Sabita Rout. Sources said that they apprehend that they would lose the race if the party decides to field Bobby from Korei. Speculations are rife that given the situation many influential BJD leaders are preparing to defect to BJP if the saffron party assures them of a ticket.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chandikhole, Tuesday, has boosted the morale of BJP workers and leaders. In the given situation, Korei politics will become more fascinating if some dissident BJD leaders and workers decide to defect to BJP.

PNN