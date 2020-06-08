Mumbai: Amid lockdown, actress Kriti Sanon is missing the lights, camera and action. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome photograph of herself from a photo-shoot.

“Dear Lights, Camera, (Fan) & Action.. I miss you guys so much. #retrovibe,” she captioned the image.

The actress had recently shared that she misses “the energy of performing on stage.”

During the lockdown, Kriti has been honing her cooking and baking skills.

Kriti, who was last seen on-screen playing Parvarti Bai in “Panipat”, will next be seen in a film revolving around the concept of surrogacy titled “Mimi”.

The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.