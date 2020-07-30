Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has taken many twists and turns.

After Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against his son’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, 25 July, many things surfaced on social media related to the case.

Meanwhile, Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who has always been involved in controversies for his statements and comments, has established a link between Rhea Chakraborty and Salman Khan.

Notably, KRK has a history of bad mouthing virtually every celebrity in the film industry. His latest target is Rhea.

In a series of tweets, he slammed the Jalebi actress and called the ‘Real Dayan’.

Lets’ take a look at his latest tweets related to Rhea.

“According to our sources #SushantSinghRajput was asking #RheaChakraborty to return ₹15Cr and she was threatening him for consequences,” he wrote.

In another tweet he wrote, “I have not seen #Daayan but I think #Rhea is the real #Dayan! Do you ppl agree?”

“They all are wrong, who are calling #RheaChakraborty a gold digger. Actually she is #platinum digger,” wrote KRK on Twitter.

Another tweet read, ”Do you know who are the supporters of #RheaChakraborty in the Bollywood? Just imagine, She hired a top lawyer in the country within minutes. I consider all her supporters culprits. You Pls name her supporters here.”

In his latest tweet he said, “Mr. #SatishManeshinde I can say with guarantee that you won’t be able to win this time. Because it’s a war betwee अच्छाई-बुराई! Ram defeated Ravan at his home in Sri Lanka. Means जीत सिर्फ़ सत्य की ही होती है! Just wait #RheaChakraborty for the judgment day. #SushantSinghRajput”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea of Rhea seeking transfer of investigation in the case from Patna to Mumbai.

“Let nothing be done in the above mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned,” said the caveat by advocate Nitin Saluja on behalf of Sushant’s father.

The apex court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant.

