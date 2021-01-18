Koraput: A distinguished educationist, Kshiti Bhusan Das assumed office as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha here Monday.

Das has vast and impressive academic as well as administrative experience. Prior to joining the CUO, he was the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.

He has about 38 years of teaching experience as the Dean and Professor of the Commerce and Management, Utkal University and SOA University. During his career, he held different positions such as Director, College Dev. Council, Registrar, Dean, Head of the Department and Programme co-ordinator at Utkal University.