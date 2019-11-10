New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been grabbing eyeballs for the news makers recently. Be it the rash shots from the 22-year-old in the middle or his glovework behind the stumps against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 series at home, there is no way Pant can escape.

While his skipper Rohit Sharma has asked to give Pant some alone time, former Sri Lanka legend pinpoints where the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman is going wrong in a cricket chat show on a popular television channel.

“He is crowding the stumps, which is absolutely fine. But when he comes up, his upper body straightens, your arms immediately start going forward and you start making grabs at the ball in front,” the former Lankan skipper explained.

Watch Video

<iframe frameborder=”0″ width=”480″ height=”270″ src=”https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7nu5by” allowfullscreen allow=”autoplay”></iframe>

“But if you get up from your lower body and keep your eyes steady, your hands are always behind the stumps and you get back to the stumps.”

Although Sangakkara calls it marginal but still concedes it as elementary mistake and feels Pant needs to work on his better body position.

“The moment you get up with your upper body straight, you make those elementary mistakes. It’s tough one but marginal. But a better body position, eye level straight and steady, bottom half gets you up, your hands are low, your eyes are all steady, your gloves are always nice and moving side by side behind,” he concluded.