Boudh: A Kumbh Mela returnee died at Dhalapur village in Boudh district Saturday night. What left the local residents shocked is that the administration took nearly 12 hours to reach the village and cremate the body as per COVID-19 protocol.

The deceased has been identified as a retired Sanskrit teacher of a school in Dhalapur area and was staying in Dhalapur village even after his retirement. He was a native of Ganjam district.

Being a Kumbh returnee, he was subjected to RT-PCR test. He breathed his last Saturday night while awaiting his COVID report.

Amid the fear associated with COVID-19, neither any neighbour nor any local came forward for cremating his body. Even none of the administration officers turned up at the scene despite them being informed immediately after his death, it was alleged.

When contacted, Boudh chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Trilochan Pradhan said the deceased’s test report was yet to be reached and that samples were collected from his family members and contacts.

As per the latest information, block development officer (BDO), tehsildar and other officials reached the village Sunday and initiated the process of cremation, following COVID protocols.

