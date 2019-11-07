New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab co-owner (KXIP) Ness Wadia has written to the BCCI, insisting that the Indian national anthem be played before the start of every IPL game, commencing with the 2020 edition.

National anthems are usually played before the start of an international game but Ness Wadia feels it should be the norm in the world’s number one cricket league. He also lauded the BCCI for scrapping a rather expensive opening ceremony of the IPL.

“It (scrapping of the opening ceremony)is an excellent move. It is high time that we don’t have an opening ceremony. I have always wondered the value and necessity of hosting such an event. One thing which they (BCCI) should do is to have the national anthem before each game given that it is the Indian Premier League (IPL), the number one league in the world,” Wadia told this agency Thursday.

“I had written to the BCCI earlier also and now I have written to Mr Sourav Ganguly (BCCI president). And I think it is still played in movie theatres,” added the KXIP co-owner.

It should be stated here that the national anthem is also played in the Indian Super League (football) and the Pro-Kabaddi League before every game.

“It is the IPL after all. We should be proud of what we have, which is a wonderful national anthem and a wonderful league. In NBA too, national anthem is played before every game,” informed Wadia.

Earlier this week, the IPL governing council discussed the proposal of multiple franchises wanting to play ‘friendlies abroad’ but it would require a more detailed study of International Cricket Council’s Futures Tours Programme (FTP).

Commenting on the matter, Wadia hoped that the BCCI will consider taking the IPL brand outside the country in the near future.

“The IPL is an Indian tournament. However, if one could look at expanding its reach it will only be beneficial for all the stakeholders including the BCCI because it is also an international event. If you look at the top football leagues all around the world, you do see them playing a lot of pre-season friendlies overseas. It only improves the visibility, reach and eventually the value of the IPL. BCCI must consider it,” Wadia asserted.

PTI