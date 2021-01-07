Patnagarh: In a shocking incident, a labourer engaged at the residence of local BJD MLA was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire here in Bolangir district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dangar Bariha (46), a resident of Chingiria village under Patnagarh notified area council (NAC).

Sources said, Bariha and some other labourers were engaged in removing the roof slabs of BJD MLA Saroj Meher’s residence. Unfortunately, while working Bariha came in contact with a live wire got electrocuted. He collapsed on the ground and lost his senses. He was immediately rushed to Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. It has been learnt that the deceased’s family members were yet to reach the hospital.

MLA Meher was in news for making PWD junior engineer Jaykant Sabar to do sit-ups over poor road complaints June 5. In this connection, Meher was arrested June 24, 2019.

PNN