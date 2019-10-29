Khurda: A labourer committed suicide Tuesday after he allegedly failed to repay the loans which he had incurred from private finance companies.

The deceased was identified as Trinath Kandi, 45, of Kaimati under Khurda Sadar police station. Kandi, who was working in a crusher unit, had brought loans to the tune of Rs 1 lakh from three private financial agencies. He was under severe pressure to repay the loans, sources said.

Kandi committed suicide by hanging himself. Kandi’s family also alleged that he took the extreme step due to the loan burden.