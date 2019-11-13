Kesinga: Mahagaon and Sari are the two villages under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district. These two villages are separated by a stream and the actual distance between the two is just four kilometres. But the villagers of these two villages have to travel an extra 36 km to reach the other side, thanks to the apathy of the administration.

Resentment is continuously brewing among villagers as no road has been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to connect the villages.

Residents of both villages have given a memorandum to the District Collector of Kalahandi demanding better road connectivity through the PMGSY scheme.

The villagers said lack of proper roads has made it impossible for them even to cycle. The villagers have been urging the administration to include their village in PMGSY to get road connectivity since years but in vain.

Sources said, Luhajora a small, narrow stream flows between Saria and Mahagaon villages and separates them. The situation worsens during rainy season, as the stream gets flooded making it difficult for residents to cross it and reach at the other side.

People of Mahagaon have to reach Saria village through the jungle roads of Utkela, Plastikudi and Datapur villages – an extra distance of 36 kilometres.

Facilities like a primary health centre, schools and markets are available in Saria. As a result the people of Mahagaon totally depend upon Saria for their livelihood.

When asked Rural Development Department’s executive engineer Debendra Kumar Seth he said, that a proposal has been sent to the state government for constructing a road between Mahagaon and Saria under PMGSY scheme. “We will start the work soon after the proposal is okayed,” Seth said.

