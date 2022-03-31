Berhampur: Absence of regular teachers in the study centre of National Open School inside Berhampur Circle Jail premises has hit studies of 41 inmates who are all set to appear for their Class-X and Class-XII examinations, a report said. The inmates will appear for their examination under the study centre of National Open School. Initially 52 inmates had registered their names for the final examinations of Class-X and Class-XII. Among them, 44 had registered their names for Class-X while 8 for Class-XII exams.

However, the numbers declined after nine out of 44 inmates registering for Class-X examination and two out of eight inmates for Class-XII were released on bail. As a result, 35 inmates will now appear for Class-X examination while six will appear for Class-XII examination, Jailor Satya Narayan Behera said.

Class-X examinations will start from April 7. Providing education and vocational training to the prisoners is part of a move by the prison authorities and the Odisha government to help undertrials and other prisoners return back to mainstream after their release from prison. However, the inmates are finding it difficult to pursue their educational dreams due to lack of regular teachers in the study centre.

A total of 850 prisoners hailing from various districts are currently lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail out of which many inmates have evinced their interest to receive higher education every year. Keeping these things in mind, the jail authorities have established an open school in the prison premises.

Earlier, many prisoners received higher education during their prison term. It has helped them after their release from the jail. However, owing to lack of teachers and Covid-19 pandemic the inmates were unable to appear their respective examinations for the last three years.

Authorities have taken special measures for the studies and examination of the inmates. The jail authorities have appointed three prisoners to teach and prepare the inmates for their examinations. The prisoners who have been appointed as teachers are all graduates. The Circle jail and a Kendriya Vidyalaya nearby have been selected as examination centres.

The jail authorities will receive the question papers in Sanchar mode (online) which will then be distributed to the inmates to write answers. The candidates have been provided with admit cards ahead of the examinations. The answer sheets of the inmates will be sent NOS authorities through post for evaluation and declaration of results, Behera added.