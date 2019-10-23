Phulbani: A lady doctor from Boudh district Tuesday lodged a complaint with local police accusing a block programme manager of sexually exploiting her on pretext of marriage.

According to the complaint, the block programme manager, identified as Amulya Kumar Padhi was involved in a romantic relationship with her since past two years and even promised to marry her.

That said, Padhi backed off from his promise after keeping intimate relationship with the doctor, the woman alleged.

The doctor further said Amulya not only rejected her proposal but also threatened to kill her when she attempted to force the man into marrying her. Besides, he allegedly taunted the woman for belonging to scheduled caste and pointed to the caste difference as the reason for him not marrying her.

With no other ways left, she approached the town police Tuesday seeking justice and lodged an FIR against the block officer.

That said, Amulya is on the run fearing arrest. The police said they are investigating the case to establish the facts and at the same time, efforts are on to nab the accused.