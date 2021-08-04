Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: As part of its 5T initiatives, the state government Tuesday launched an automated system for conversion of land from lease hold to free hold in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on a pilot basis.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra launched the service in the presence of Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary Bishnupada Sethi, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

Mahapatra asked the RMC and the district administration to make the system more citizen-centric by reducing the burden of document compliances at the time of submission of applications.

He sought exploring possibilities of substituting affidavits and indemnity with self-declaration. He sought to link the system with Jana Seva Kendras and Common Service Centers so that citizens could submit applications from those points.

He also advised to make the provision for online submission of applications and fees from individual computers so that people could do it from their homes.

Sethi said operation of the system would be closely watched and necessary modifications would be made based on feedback from users and stakeholders.

The District Collector said in the offline system, applicants had to run to government office 5-6 times for submitting physical copies of the documents and meeting various queries.

Applications were also to be sent to different sections and offices for verification. Applicants had no way to know the status of their applications without running to offices. The entire process was time-consuming.

Now, the whole work will be done through automated software and people do not have to run to offices. On submission of applications, the office of the ADM would process it through the online system after verification.

