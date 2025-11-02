Lanjigarh: Residents of Lanjigarh and members of the Lanjigarh Regional Paika Samaj have lodged a written complaint at the Lanjigarh police station over an obscene and casteist video that went viral on social media.

According to the complaint, a youth named Mahendra Dalei from Pradhanipada in Lanjigarh died October 28.

After his funeral, a few youths from Mahadev Pada in Lanjigarh allegedly made derogatory and caste-based remarks targeting individuals and organisations belonging to a particular community.

The accused reportedly used obscene language in their social media posts, which later went viral. In response, an emergency meeting of the Lanjigarh Regional Paika Samaj and local residents was held Friday at the Lanjigarh Sadar Mandap.

The gathering unanimously decided to file a complaint against those involved in the incident. The written complaint names six youths, Jogesh Nayak, Shibu Nag, Raja Nayak, Ankit Kumar, Dipesh Suna, and Arun Nayak, who allegedly used obscene language and circulated the video on Facebook and other platforms.

More than a hundred residents reportedly signed the complaint demanding strict action against the accused.

SI Dolamani Bishi confirmed receiving the complaint, and an investigation is underway.