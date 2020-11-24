Bhubaneswar: In view of students facing problems issues while taking admission in various Plus III courses, the Odisha Higher Education Department has extended the timeline for spot admission from the waiting list in all degree colleges for 2020-21 academic year.

The Higher Education Department has sent letters to all principals of degree colleges regarding the revised timeline and has directed them to follow the same.

According to the letter, shortlisted students can log in to SAMS website and deposit their admission fees by 5 PM of December 5. Admission and data updation of students who took admission in the e-space will be done by 5 PM December 9.

The students can get all the detailed information from official websites www.dheodisha.gov.in and www.samsodisha.gov.in.

However, new applicants will not be entertained, the department said in the notification.

Earlier the department had started the procedures of spot admission from November 9 for the academic year 2020-21.

