Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital here Monday, is stable now according to the latest news available.

An official spokesperson of the hospital shared her progress statement with this agency Thursday. It read: “Lata didi is stable now. The progress is steady and good. We look forward to take her home as she gets well. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

The iconic singer was taken to the hospital due to viral chest congestion and she complained of breathing problems.

Celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini had also taken to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

The singer, who has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, turned 90, September 28. She became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar is known for evergreen songs such as Pyar kiya to darna kya and Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh.

IANS