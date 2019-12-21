Khaira: Kupari cultural centre under Khaira block of Balasore district has made a name for itself owing to the presence of Sunya Mandap, Nrusingha Mutt, Ambika temple, ruins of Buddhist and Jain culture among others. It was accorded the status of a tourist spot in the year 1999.

Since then various steps are being taken for the development of this spot. At the same time, the spot is struggling with another issue – of rampant illegal mining of laterite stones.

Kupari is situated at the foot of Sari Sua hills that has a large deposit of laterite stones. Till 1999, stone mafias had been extracting laterite stones there. In 1999, the place was declared as a tourist spot and the administration stopped awarding lease for extracting laterite stones.

But these mafias have come back once again to their business over the last few months and are selling tonnes of laterite stones. Such illegal mining activity is going on at over 20 mines at the backside of Kupari College, at the backside of DBL company by the side of Bageipur road and Barpada roadside.

Five days ago local residents brought this issue to the notice of the revenue department. However, no action has been taken apart from the seizure of a power tiller machine.

What surprises people here the most is the fact that the collector has directed police deployment at the mines to contain illegal mining. A special team is already posted at Khaira police station to carry out the job, but the team is hardly ever pressed into service.

The rampant mining has given rise to several other issues as well. After extracting stones, these mafias do not sand fill the craters. As a result, these craters have been proving fatal for wild and domestic animals.

That apart, water gets accumulated in these craters and become breeding places for mosquitoes. This possibly is the reason nearby people claim to be suffering from malaria most of the times. The playground of children has been squeezed and the pasture land is nearly vanishing owing to the rampant mining activities.

Local residents said they were surprised to see the revenue department turning face away from illegal mining which is going on within the radius of 200 metres of Kupari revenue limit. This has resulted in the department losing revenues in crores. When contacted, ADM Sambit Nayak said the tehsildar has been directed to visit the mining areas with force and carry out raids.

PNN