Bhubaneswar: School of Women Studies, Utkal University in collaboration with Oxfam India organised a youth festival “Empowerment Not Age” under its campaign “Bano Nahi Soch” at here Tuesday.

“The festival aims to sensitise young people about the issues of child marriage and empowerment of young girls. It aims to create conversations and help young people voice against old social systems that promote gender inequality and oppress women and girls” said Akshaya Kumar Biswal, Regional Manager Oxfam India.

‘Bano Nahi Soch’ is a campaign by Oxfam India to end violence against women and girls. The campaign calls on men and women to help change social practices that discriminate against women and lead to violence, Biswal added.

“Recently the central government informed that it is considering raising the minimum legal age of marriage for young women from 18 to 21, ostensibly to delay the age of motherhood, improve nutritional level among young