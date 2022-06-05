New Delhi: Sources in the Delhi Police’s Special Cell have said that during questioning Lawrence Bishnoi said that ‘it was Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, who hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Sidhu Singh Moosewala’ and the killing was the result of gang rivalry.

Bishnoi is in the custody of the Cell, which is expiring Sunday and the police might seek an extension of the remand.

The Special Cell had recently taken gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an aide of Brar, into custody to interrogate him in the Moosewala’s killing case.

The sources said that Bishnoi too has taken Brar’s name as the brain behind the murder of Moosewala. Bishnoi told interrogators that Moosewala was involved in conspiracy against their gang and hence they wanted to kill him.

“Moosewala’s name cropped up in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police didn’t take any action against him. Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. He hatched many conspiracies against us. Goldy Brar was angry with all this and he wanted to take revenge,” Bishnoi told us.

However, Bishnoi didn’t reveal the names of the gangsters involved in the killing of Mossewala, sources added.

IANS