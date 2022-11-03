Sambalpur: Lawyers have resumed their agitation over their demand for the establishment of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Western Odisha. The District Lawyers’ Association Wednesday observed a Sambalpur bandh over the long-standing demand. All government offices and courts remained closed during the bandh aimed at pressuring the government and concerned authorities to yield to their demand. The judge of Sambalpur court could not enter the court premises and had to return home after the lawyers closed the court for the day. The association members held picketing at Kacheri Chhak and stayed away from the court work. They were backed by a number of social organisations and associations.

However, all offices of the Central government, banks and insurance companies, schools and colleges were open. Moreover, all shops and business establishments as well as vehicular movement remained unaffected despite the bandh. Locals and lawyers have long been demanding a permanent bench of Orissa High Court at Sambalpur in Western Odisha. The lawyers alleged that the Centre had sought a complete proposal for the establishment of the permanent HC bench, but the Odisha government is not taking any step in this regard. Sureswar Mishra, president of District Lawyers’ Association said, “The state government has reneged on its promise. No action has been taken till date. Hence, we are bound to sit in the protest.”