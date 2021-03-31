Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing annual Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly, the Leader of Opposition and Bhawanipatna BJP MLA Pradipta Kumar Naik Wednesday decried the use of Biju Pucca Ghar logo in Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana (PMAY-G) houses by the State government.

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, the legislator quoted a letter written by the Secretary of Union Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India Nagendra Nath Sinha in this regard to the Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Tuesday.

The State government had earlier requested the Central government vide its letter to co-brand PMAY-G houses with logos of the Odisha government’s housing scheme Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

The PMAY-G scheme has been approved by the Union Cabinet as a centrally sponsored scheme and approved as PMAY-G for the budget in the Parliament. The scheme is to be implemented in its original form and under the name of PMAY-G. The scheme is to be implemented as such and under the agreed funding pattern, and no other name can be appended. In view of the same, and as informed earlier that the Ministry had conveyed to the States/UTs in the past to use only the official logo of PMAY-G (copies enclosed), the Secretary wrote.

The contribution of minimum State share from State resources is a commitment by the State government for implementation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme and it does not confer the rights to the State government for use of any other logo other than PMAY-G. This will also lead to misinterpretation of the scheme among the PMAY-G beneficiaries about the benefits of the scheme, Sinha reiterated.

In view of the above, the use of State scheme, i.e. BPGY logo, is not permissible under the provisions of the PMAY-G scheme. The State government should use the official logo of the PMAY-G only for all purposes of PMAY-G, the Secretary requested.

