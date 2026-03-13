Berhampur: Baidyanathpur police here arrested a 30-year-old lecturer of a government college on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a woman over false promises of marriage and forcing her to abort a pregnancy.

The accused was identified as Sujit Kandha, a native of Brahmanigaon area in Kandhamal district and a chemistry lecturer at a government junior college in the city. According to the police, the victim claimed Kandha forced her to undergo four abortions during their time together. Police visited the college Wednesday and arrested Kandha on charges related to sexual exploitation and criminal intimidation.

Later, he was produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody. The victim, originally from Kandhamal district and working at a private hospital in Berhampur, had been in a relationship with Kandha for around four years.

He allegedly took the woman to various locations and engaged in a physical relationship with her by promising marriage. Furthermore, he reportedly took Rs 2 lakh, a gold chain, and a ring from her. As per the complainant, the accused would make excuses and buy time whenever she raised the issue of marriage. Investigators said the relationship soured 10 days ago when Kandha reportedly rescinded his promise to marry her. The victim told police that when she confronted him, Kandha threatened her with life, following which the woman filed a complaint at the Baidyanathpur police station.