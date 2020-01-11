Kolkata: Left students Saturday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan.

The students, chanting Azadi and ‘Shame shame’ broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi, who they said is behind CAA and NRC.

Banerjee rushed to the stage and tried to pacify the protesting students. The TMCP students raised counter slogans chanting Bande Mataram and ‘Down with BJP and its cohorts’.

Police rushed to the site, which is near the Raj Bhavan.

