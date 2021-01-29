Bhanjanagar: The leopard who was rescued from a trap laid to capture wild boars in Kundakhai forest under Buguda forest range in Ganjam district, died Friday. Forest officials realised that the animal was dead when they were shifting it to a cage. The leopard was found stuck in the trap Thursday morning. On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and launched an operation to free it from the trap.

During the rescue operation, the animal managed to free itself from the trap. It then mauled Dillip Naik and sneaked into the forest. Dillip is currently undergoing treatment at Buguda government hospital.

Later, a mobile team from Bhanjanagar comprising DFO Surya Narayan Behura, ACF Shankarshan Behera and other officials reached the spot. They managed to capture the animal after several hours.

The body of the leopard has been sent for post-mortem. Forest officials said that the exact reason for the leopard’s death will only be known after the report comes in.

PNN